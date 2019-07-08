Ofosu Ampofo Case: Court Throws Out Request To Dismiss Suit

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

The National chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has filed an application for stay of proceedings in the case in which he and one Kweku Boahen have been charged for conspiracy to commit harm and two counts assault.

In court today, when the state was to call its first witness, Tony Lithur counsel for the NDC chairman who is the first accused person, indicated they have filed an application for stay of proceeding.

Even though the court initially instructed the prosecution to call it witness, regardless of the application, it later backed down following the absence of the witness.

KWEKU BOAHEN THROWN OUT

Meanwhile, the deputy Communication Officer of the NDC who also filed an application for the court to struck out count one, which relates to Conspiracy to commit harm, was dismissed.

The application moved by Dr Aziz Bamba, counsel for Boahen was described by Chief State Attoney Asiamah Sampong as frivolous and unmeritorious.

The court in dismissing the application said before any determination could be made unless the state was given the opportunity to prove it case.

WITNESS ABSENT

In a related development, the first prosecution witness who was expected in court, today was absent and according to the AG, he was on excuse duty.

He said the application was filed on July 5 and is expected to be moved on Jul 23.

The court presided over by Justice Samuel Asiedu, has adjourned the case subsequently.

-Starrfm.com.gh