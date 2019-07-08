DropThatChamber Campaigners Win; Parliament Drops Project

Parliament has rescinded its decision to construct a 450-seater chamber for lawmakers.

The decision not to go ahead with the luxurious project is a clear victory for the #DropThatChamber campaigners.

Several Ghanaians have been campaigning against the project.

A Convenor of the #DropThatChamber campaign, Ernesto Yeboah, was arrested in Parliament last week together with two others.

They had shouted #DropThatChamber during proceedings in the gallery.

But Acting Director of Public Affairs of Parliament, Kate Addo, has told the media that the project was not a feasible one currently.

She said “before projects are completed, feasibility studies are done but you would realise that this new chamber is not something that is workable for now.”

Madam Addo was speaking in an interview with Accra-based Neat FM.

BY Melvin Tarlue