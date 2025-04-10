D-Cryme Announces Methodist University SRC President Bid

D-Cryme

Ghanaian rapper Darlington Agyekum, popularly known as D-Cryme, has declared his intention to contest for Students’ Representative Council (SRC) President at the Methodist University.

D-Cryme, who made the announcement in a social media post on April 7, 2025, is known for his contemporary hiplife rap style that combines English and Ghanaian languages.

“Dear fellow students, the time for transformational leadership is NOW! Team D-Cryme is here to champion a new era of transparency, accountability, and action. Our mission is clear: to build a campus that supports, protects, and uplifts every student,” he wrote on Facebook.

He indicated that his vision for the SRC is bold, dynamic, and driven by the needs of every student.

This will be the third time in the past few years that a Ghanaian musician is contesting for student leadership position.

On August 23, 2022, reggae/dancehall artiste Samini was sworn in as the President of the SRC of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Currently, Maradona Adjei Yeboah, also known as Guru, is also the SRC President at the University of Ghana (UG).

D-Cryme is known for songs such as ‘Kill Me Shy’, ‘Me Ne Woaa’, ‘Fine Fine Girl’, and ‘My Lady’, among others.