Let’s Promote, Protect & Sustain Highlife Music – Sly Collins

Renowned Ghanaian highlife musician, songwriter, and producer, Obiba Sly Collins, has proposed that music stakeholders cultivate a passion for the highlife genre in order to inspire many musicians to perform the genre.

He asserted that highlife music should be purposefully promoted by stakeholders and music lovers alike, noting that the more we do so, the more enticing it will be to younger listeners.

While there are many ways to promote highlife, many performers will continue to pursue the genre, according to Obiba Sly Collins, who recently gave an exclusive interview with the Daily Guide Network (DGN) on the preservation of highlife music.

However, he made some recommendations for ways to support and promote highlife music in Ghana and beyond.

He stated that sponsoring and promoting highlife music, which is exclusively Ghanaian, is one method of fostering the sense of national identity.

According to him, “Highlife is a national treasure. It is our heritage. Highlife unites us as people. It is time that we find ways to ensure the continued development, advancement, promotion, and preservation of this unique national art form.”

He stated that Ghanaian highlife music is a beautiful genre which, when promoted, will gain world recognition to promote the music industry.

The lack of a concerted effort by Ghanaian music industry players to promote the genre is one of the reasons highlife’s appeal is declining, Obiba Sly Collins pointed out.

“Ghana should stand firm with highlife music, improve it and grow it,” he indicated.

Credited with a number of love and peace songs, Sly Collins said it was about time that highlife was recognised and instituted formally as a national art treasure and heritage.

He indicated that every country has its own music, and wondered why we have to ignore highlife and chase other genres like afrobeat, dancehall, among others, adding that it is quite sad that our radios are supporting the promotion of other genres, which is a total deviation.

Obiba Sly Collins is prepared to dominate the highlife music market once more this year with his most recent singles, which can be downloaded and streamed on all digital platforms.

‘Let’s Come Together’, one of Sly Collins’ songs, has been ranked as a top production by a section of music industry professionals who have had the chance to hear it.

His followers have responded positively to the song’s potent message, which has struck a deep chord with them.

The song is ready to raise the bar for Ghanaian highlife music as it gains international acclaim.

Obiba Sly Collins, who has been playing music for over forty years and need no introduction in the Ghanaian music scene, is one of a select group of highlife musicians who aspire to advance the highlife music scene.

He is prepared to release more highlife songs on the market in order to retain his reputation on the music industry.

By George Clifford Owusu