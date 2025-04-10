GAHF Launches ‘Echoing The Voice Of Peace’

Some dignitaries present at the launch

Global African Heritage Foundation (GAHF) in honour of the late Kofi Annan and in commemoration of his birthday has launched a book titled “Echoing the Voice of Peace: Quotes of Busumuru Kofi Annan” at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre.

The book launch, which was on the theme: “Kofi Annan’s Legacy: A Call to Action for Global Peace and National Unity,” aims to celebrate the legacy of the late Kofi Annan for championing peace and human rights.

The book is a collection of Kofi Annan’s most profound quotes which reflects his insights on sustainable peace, conflict prevention and resolution, human rights, social justice and democracy of national and international concerns.

Speaking at the launch, the author of the book, Peter Panyin Anaman, noted that the book is like a tribute to the remarkable legacy of Kofi Annan, for his tireless efforts to promote peace.

He added that it is the collective duty to preserve the valuable insights shared by our leaders for future generations.

“It is our duty to preserve these treasures of wisdom and keep it for the next generation,” he stressed.

Mr. Anaman further explained that in our current world where conflict and division is common, it is a crucial moment for the world to be reminded of the wisdom and vision of our forefathers and leaders who dedicated their lives to build a more peaceful world.

He said, “In the midst of the chaos, a gentle whisper of peace can be heard. This book, ‘Echoing the Voice of Peace’, is a collection of those whispers echoing through ages to guide us, inspire us and stir up the virtues needed to grow the more peaceful world.”

Mr. Anaman disclosed that the book aims to send messages of peace from the legends of peace to the people of Africa and the world at large, noting that peace is a collective responsibility and not meant for the select few in the society, since every individual is an agent of peace.

He added that it is important for the youth who have not heard of Kofi Annan to be sent the messages of peace, in order to inform their comportment and nurture in them the peace and values from our forefathers.

The Guest Speaker, Mr. Kwame Pianim, also added that Ghanaians should make it a priority to protect the peace of the nation since Ghana has not encountered such complex situations.

He said, “We in Ghana, have not been in a complex situation before, especially the youth. They don’t know what it feels like; for a loved one to go to church or mosque and not come back. For somebody you love to go to the streets and get shot, and you are just asked to come and identify them at the morgue.”

He advised that the peace of the nation be protected by citizens, and urged citizens to pray for the president.

“The peace that we have here, this oasis of peace we call Ghana. Let’s wake up to keep it, and I implore you, let us pray for our current president, President Mahama,” he added.

By Florence Asamoah Adom