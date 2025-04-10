Woman, 45, Dies In Galamsey Pit

The deceased

A FEMALE illegal miner, aged 45 years old, has accidentally fallen into an abandoned mining pit, leading to her death.

The deceased, identified as Georgina Appiah, was said to be returning home from a mining site with a friend when calamity struck.

The unfortunate incident, reportedly, happened at Kunsu near Mankranso in the Ashanti Region, around 5pm on April 5, 2025.

A Tepa Divisional Police statement, confirming the incident, said one Madam Nsiah Rose, reported the death case to the police.

She told police that “she went to a mining site at Kunsu with Georgina Appiah aged 45, now deceased, to prospect for gold.

“That after close of work and on their way back home deceased fell into an abandoned pit.

“She was rescued and rushed to Mankranso Government Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival by the hospital authorities.”

Police on receipt of the report went to Mankranso Government Hospital and met the deceased lying dead in a supine position on a stretcher.

According to the police statement, the body was inspected but no external marks of assault was found on it to suggest foul play.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Mankranso Plus Lab Mortuary for preservation, awaiting autopsy.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi