Minazy Yaazo Drops ‘Genuine Intentions’

Minazy Yaazo

Talented Dangme rapper, Stephen Tetteh Deever, known in the music scene as Minazy Yaazo, has made a loud entrance into the music scene with his debut studio album titled ‘Genuine Intentions’.

The album, released late last year, features sixteen tracks that showcase his unique blend of style and storytelling.

Minazy Yaazo’s creative use of the Dangme language adds a rich cultural depth to his music, making it a compelling listen for fans of diverse musical genres.

From the opening notes of the album, it’s clear that Minazy Yaazo has poured his heart and soul into this project. Tracks like ‘Akwetey’ and ‘Holy Ghost Fire’ demonstrate his ability to craft songs that are both catchy and meaningful, blending traditional Dangme influences with modern hip-hop elements.

The album’s thematic depth is evident in its exploration of personal growth, cultural identity, and social commentary, and the songs range from afrobeats through highlife to reggae gospel and other fusions.

While each track offers something unique, ‘Carry Me Go’ stands out for its uplifting vibe, showcasing Minazy Yaazo’s ability to create motivational anthems.

‘The Dangme Time’ highlights his pride in his cultural heritage, using the Dangme language to convey powerful messages. The album also features collaborations that enhance its overall appeal, such as ‘On God’ featuring Kwesi Amewuga, which adds a spiritual dimension to the album.

Minazy Yaazo’s use of the Dangme language is a creative highlight of the album. Using his native tongue, which isn’t widely used in mainstream contemporary music, he not only pays homage to his roots but also brings a unique flavour to his music. This linguistic blend enriches the listening experience, making ‘Genuine Intentions’ a standout in contemporary African music.

The album has been well-received by fans and critics alike, with Minazy Yaazo’s reputation as a multiple award-winning artist preceding him. His dedication to his craft is evident in the meticulous production quality and lyrical depth of ‘Genuine Intentions’.

This debut album not only solidifies Minazy Yaazo’s position in the Ghanaian music scene but also sets him up for broader recognition across Africa and beyond.

His manager, Benjamin T. Nartey, describes Minazy as, “An artiste who will definitely take Ghanaian music across borders due to his amazing talent and delivery.”

According to Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, aka Daddy Bosco, “Minazy’s music is a refreshing and a welcome addition to the ecology of Ghanaian music.”

He adds, “Genuine Intentions is more than just a debut album. It’s a statement of intent from an artist who is here to make a lasting impact. It’s loaded musically with thoughtful lyrics and infectious energy, and a must-listen for anyone interested in exploring the vibrant sounds of contemporary African music.”