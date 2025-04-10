Black Queens End Senegal Tour With Defeat

Black Queens

Ghana’s Black Queens wrapped up their nine-day training camp in Senegal with a narrow 1-0 loss to the Teranga Lionesses in their second international friendly. A second-half defensive error proved costly, as Senegal capitalised to claim victory in Dakar.

Despite the defeat, the Queens delivered a determined performance, showcasing promise ahead of the upcoming TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The tour featured two friendlies, with Ghana winning the first match 1-0, Evelyn Badu scoring with a precise header from a Princess Marfo cross, even after Anesthesia Achiaa was sent off in the 63rd minute.

Head coach, Kim Lars Björkegren, and his staff return home with valuable takeaways, including enhanced tactical awareness and improved match fitness, as preparations continue for the continental showpiece.

By Wletsu Ransford