Arsenal Triumphs 3-0 Over Real Madrid

Declan Rice after his first goal

In a remarkable UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg at Emirates Stadium, Arsenal secured a 3-0 victory over reigning champions Real Madrid on April 8, 2025.

Midfielder, Declan Rice, who had never scored a direct free-kick in over 300 senior appearances, delivered two stunning free-kick goals in the second half, becoming the first player to achieve this feat in the knockout stages of the competition.

Mikel Merino added a third goal in the 75th minute, capitalizing on Arsenal’s offensive dominance. This commanding performance places Arsenal in a strong position ahead of the return leg at Santiago Bernabéu, though Rice emphasized the need for caution given Real Madrid’s storied history in European comebacks.