Dadiesoabahene Slams Papa Shee Over ‘False’ Daddy Lumba Funeral Date Change

Baffour Kofi Atobra II and the late Daddy Lumba

The Chairman of the committee supervising preparations for the final funeral rites of the late highlife icon, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has taken issue with Evangelist Papa Shee for announcing what he described as an unauthorised and misleading alteration to the funeral date.

Addressing journalists on Sunday, November 23, 2025, the Dadiesoabahene, Baffour Kofi Atobra II, said the Committee was stunned by a viral video in which Papa Shee claimed the funeral had been moved to March 14, 2026.

According to him, the official date remains December 13, 2025 as agreed upon by the family in consultation with the Manhyia Palace.

“The family and the Manhyia Palace agreed on the date. If there were any changes, no individual has the authority to announce it without informing Manhyia first,” he cautioned.

Baffour Atobra II, who chairs the Funeral Committee, described Papa Shee’s conduct as disrespectful, stressing that the Committee has not discussed or approved any change in the arrangements.

“How can you disregard the Committee and announce a new date without our knowledge?” he questioned.

He urged the public to ignore the unofficial announcement, assuring that all credible updates concerning Daddy Lumba’s final funeral rites will be communicated solely by the committee.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi