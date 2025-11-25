I Don’t Get Discouraged By The Struggle For Hit Songs – Kcee

Kcee

Nigerian singer, Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, has opened up about the secret behind his long–running success and consistency in the music industry.

Speaking on the Selah Meditate podcast, the Limpopo hitmaker revealed that, unlike some artists who become discouraged when their songs fail to make an impact, he takes the opposite approach—working even harder and releasing more music.

Kcee explained that persistence has always been his greatest tool.

“Some of my colleagues can drop a song and if it goes bad, they go back to their shell and they are sad. But that can’t be me,” he said. “I can drop 22 songs; maybe it is the 25th one that will become a hit. I don’t care because consistency is key.”

He noted that over the years, he has experienced many difficult moments in the industry, but most people never notice because he maintains a flamboyant public image regardless of personal struggles.

The singer also spoke about the role of positive manifestation in shaping his life and career.

“When I and E-Money were living in Ajegunle, if you asked us where we were living, we would say Ikeja. And we were not lying or pretending; we were dreaming, prophesying into the future,” he said. “And that was where we eventually moved to. And we dominated it.”