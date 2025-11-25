Actor William Addo Dead

The late William Addo

Veteran actor William Addo, popularly known as Akpatse, has passed.

He died ‘peacefully’ on Saturday, November 22, after a long battle with illness.

William Addo was a familiar face in Ghana’s film and theatre scene, celebrated for his memorable roles in numerous movies and stage productions. His unique acting style, humour, and commanding presence made him one of the most recognisable actors of his generation.

In recent years, the actor openly struggled with serious health issues, including eye complications, which led to some public appeals for support. His passing has therefore come as a sad, though not unexpected, moment for fans and industry colleagues who had followed his health challenges closely.

Tributes have already begun pouring in across social media, for the actor.

Further details regarding funeral arrangements are expected to be released by the family later.