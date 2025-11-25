Mahama To Remove EC Chair, Deputies

President John Mahama, Jean Mensa

A staff member of the Electoral Commission (EC), Joseph Blankson Adumadzie, has petitioned President John Dramani Mahama to trigger the constitutional process for the removal of EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, and her two deputies, Dr. Bossman Eric Asare and Samuel Tettey, over alleged misconduct.

In a statement issued yesterday, Mr. Adumadzie said the petition was submitted pursuant to Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution, the same provision under which President Mahama recently removed the Chief Justice, Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo.

Although he declined to disclose full details of the petition, citing constitutional restrictions, he confirmed that it is anchored on 12 counts of stated misbehaviour, including allegations of cronyism, abuse of office and gross incompetence.

According to him, the conduct of the three senior officials has weakened public trust in the EC and threatens the integrity and independence of the country’s electoral system.

Mr. Adumadzie said his action is driven by a commitment to safeguard the Constitution and promote accountable governance.

He stressed that protecting the credibility and dignity of the Electoral Commission is essential to maintaining a stable and credible democratic order.

He therefore urged President Mahama to fulfil his constitutional duty by referring the petition to the Chief Justice for the establishment of a prima facie case, as outlined under Article 146.

By Ernest Kofi Adu