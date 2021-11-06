Dampare Chases ‘Cold’ Murders

IGP George Akuffo-Dampare

The Ghana Police Service has set up a Cold Case Unit under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to deal with cases, particularly homicides, which have gone unsolved.

This came to light during the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare’s maiden engagement with editors and news editors of media establishments at the National Police Headquarters in Accra last Thursday.

Some editors had raised the issue of high profile cases which appear to have gone under, with information about them not forthcoming.

With the establishment of such a unit, additional fervor would be given such cases with a view to giving them the closure that they deserve.

Some cases because of their nature and the challenges detectives encounter in investigating them, take longer than usual to deal and become cold with time.

“We abhor a situation where criminals after committing crimes return from hiding thinking it is all over. This unit is set to deal with such matters. You cannot hide forever,” the IGP said.

Complainants of cases would soon be receiving updates about such matters as opposed to the current trend where such periodic information about how far investigations have gone is non-existent, according to the Chief Constable.

The IGP exuding humility and plenty of it as he addressed his guests extempore said credit for the gains being made is attributable to the team work between him and his colleagues who have not relented in their resolve to deal a blow to criminal activities which afflicted the country in recent times.

Downplaying the many accolades being showered upon him, he said it is all about teamwork, adding “it is not Dampare but a collective work in the Police Administration. Let strong persons build strong institutions. We want to leave behind a Police institution stronger than we met it and those who would take over in future to do better than we have done.”

On how violent crimes are being tackled, the IGP said it is attributable to God and the resolve of the police leadership to deal a blow to the daredevil robbery which recently took centre stage in Accra.

As to whether or not there would be consistency in the new direction of policing, he was emphatic about it saying “what has started will continue.”

The IGP disclosed that plans are afoot to enhance access of police officers to medical services at the Police Hospital without being present at the facility at all times.

He said a virtual sourcing of medical services would be rolled out and funds for the novelty would be earmarked as a means of improving the overall welfare of officers.

Intelligence units are being rolled out throughout the police formations across the country as an added impetus to the fight against crime, he added.

The Police Chief assured Ghanaians that the internal security organisation would meet their expectations and the respect for human rights will continue to be followed.

A special feature of the meeting was its chairing by the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Affail Monney.

There were inputs by almost all the guests, including Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, Kwame Sefa Kayi, Kwesi Pratt Jnr among others.

A wide range of issues were discussed spanning snap checks to traffic management control, including the welfare of officers to which the IGP gave the assurance that attention would be riveted to.

Nobody is above the law, he insisted, adding that the police would perform its constitutional mandate to ensure that lives and property are protected.

He described the engagement as opportunity to listen to the media, the recommendations from which would go a long way in enhancing policing.

By A.R. Gomda