Defeated Okaikwei Central NDC Candidate Baba Sadiq Blows Hot

Baba Sadiq, the defeated National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Okaikwei Central constituency, has issued a stern warning to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stating that they should be scared of what will happen in Parliament.

Speaking at a party rally, Baba Sadiq declared, “We are not cowards in this country. We were not born to be cowards. The blood that runs through our veins in NDC is the blood of revolution.”

Baba Sadiq’s comments come on the heels of his defeat in the Okaikwei Central constituency, where he lost to Patrick Boamah of the NPP after a re-collation exercise. Boamah secured 21,099 votes, while Baba Sadiq garnered 19,368 votes.

This defeat is a significant blow to the NDC, which had hoped to win the seat.

However, Baba Sadiq remains undeterred, and his warning to the NPP is a clear indication that the NDC is not ready to concede defeat.

He continued, “Nana Akufo-Addo is going. He’s an out-gone president of the country. Bawumia has lost. The IGP doesn’t have any locus. Jean Mensa cannot choose for Ghanaians who they want to be their MPs.”

Baba Sadiq also emphasized that the NDC worked hard to be voted for and that every single seat they won would be sworn into Parliament.

He warned, “If the EC has elected them three days ago, they should be scared for what we’ll do on the 5th of January.”

This statement is a clear threat to the NPP, and it suggests that the NDC is planning to take drastic action to challenge the election results.

Baba Sadiq stated, “We won the elections credibly. On behalf of myself, on behalf of Dome Kwabenya, on behalf of Ablekuma North, on behalf of Tema Central on behalf of Obuasi East, this is a strong warning to them.”

He continued, “To Afenyo-Markin, if this is what you wanted to achieve, to be retained as a minority leader, you failed. You will not be retained”.

Background

Baba Sadiq lost the Okaikwei Central seat to Patrick Boamah after a re-collation exercise.

The Electoral Commission (EC) under duress had initially declared Baba Sadiq the winner, but a court order led to a re-collation, which resulted in Patrick Boamah being declared the winner.

-BY Daniel Bampoe