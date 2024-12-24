President Akufo-Addo Commissions Naval Base In Nzema

In a historic milestone, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned the Forward Operating Base (FOB) at Ezinlibo, the largest naval base in Ghana, marking a significant step in securing the country’s territorial and maritime integrity.

This strategic facility will bolster the Navy’s readiness to tackle complex security challenges in the Gulf of Guinea, including piracy, illegal fishing, and transnational crimes.

The FOB at Ezinlibo is part of a growing network of Forward Operating Bases across the country, including those at Tilli, Bui, Sankore, and Kenyase.

Plans are also underway for additional facilities in Keta, Ada, Winneba, and Elmina, demonstrating the government’s commitment to strengthening Ghana’s maritime security.

In another groundbreaking development, President Akufo-Addo commissioned the Ghana Navy Ship (GNS) Achimota, the largest ship ever built in Ghana, at the Sekondi Naval Base.

The President described the GNS Achimota as “a symbol of the evolution of our Navy, and as a marker of sixty-five (65) years of resilience, service, and growth.”

Measuring an impressive 65 meters, the GNS Achimota joins over 20 modern platforms acquired under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration, including Offshore Security Vessels and advanced radar systems.

This development underscores Ghana’s emergence as a future hub of maritime trade in West Africa.

The government’s efforts to strengthen the country’s maritime security are in line with the National Integrated Maritime Strategy (NIMS), which aims to safeguard Ghana’s territorial integrity and protect the interests of all Ghanaians.

The commissioning of the FOB at Ezinlibo and the GNS Achimota demonstrates the government’s commitment to addressing the complex security challenges in the Gulf of Guinea.

The Gulf of Guinea has been plagued by piracy, illegal fishing, and transnational crimes, which have significant implications for regional and global security.

In recent years, Ghana has taken significant steps to strengthen its maritime security.

In 2023, President Akufo-Addo launched the National Integrated Maritime Strategy, which outlines the country’s vision for a secure and prosperous maritime domain.

The strategy emphasizes the need for effective collaboration among key stakeholders, including the Ghana Navy, the Ghana Maritime Authority, and international partners.

The acquisition of modern platforms, including the GNS Achimota, is a significant milestone in Ghana’s efforts to strengthen its maritime security.

The GNS Achimota is equipped with advanced technology, including radar systems and communication equipment, which will enhance the Ghana Navy’s ability to detect and respond to security threats.

