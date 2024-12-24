Govt Settles WAEC Debts

Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum

In a move to expedite the release of the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results, the Ministry of Education has released an additional GHS25 million to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

This development comes after WAEC faced financial constraints that delayed the marking process, leaving thousands of students anxious about their future.

The Conference of Heads of Private Second-Cycle Schools (CHOPSS) had earlier urged the government to settle the outstanding debt of GH₵118 million owed to WAEC.

The association warned that further delays would compel them to take action in collaboration with parents and students.

With the government’s prompt response, WAEC has assured the Ministry that the 2024 WASSCE results will be released soon.

Although the exact date is yet to be announced, both the Ministry and WAEC are committed to ensuring a swift and efficient process.

Kwasi Kwarteng, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, emphasized the importance of timely WASSCE results for students, parents, and educational institutions.

“This additional funding will support WAEC’s operations and ensure the smooth and seamless continuation of marking activities,” he stated.

The government’s commitment to settling WAEC’s debts is a significant step towards ensuring the timely release of the 2024 WASSCE results.

This development brings relief to students, parents, and educational institutions, who have been anxiously waiting for the results.

–BY Daniel Bampoe