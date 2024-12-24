NPP Probes 2024 Election Defeat

Stephen Ntim

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has initiated a thorough investigation into its defeat in the 2024 general elections.

This move comes after the party suffered a significant loss, with its presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, securing 41.61% of the valid votes cast, compared to John Dramani Mahama’s 56.55%.

National Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim announced that the party will establish an “effective and objective” election review committee in January 2025.

This committee will engage with party stakeholders and the general public to identify the factors that contributed to the NPP’s defeat.

The NPP’s decision to conduct a post-mortem analysis of its election performance is not unprecedented.

In fact, the party has a history of reviewing its performance after every election.

For instance, after the 2008 elections, the NPP established a committee to investigate its defeat, which led to significant reforms within the party.

The upcoming review committee will likely examine various aspects of the party’s campaign, including its strategy, messaging, and voter outreach efforts.

The committee may also investigate allegations of internal sabotage and assess the impact of external factors, such as the economy and voter sentiment.

Some party members have already begun calling for accountability and reforms.

A pressure group within the NPP has demanded the dissolution of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), citing the need for fresh leadership and new ideas.

-BY Daniel Bampoe