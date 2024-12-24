Mohammed Alhassan Tipped …For Youth And Sports Minister In Mahama Government

Speculation is rife within political and sports circles that Mohammed Alhassan, a renowned sports journalist turned businessman, is being considered for the position of Youth and Sports Minister in a potential new administration under former President John Dramani Mahama.

Sources close to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) suggest that Mohammed Alhassan, a former head of sports at Radio Gold and Public Relations Officer for Inter Allies Football Club, is the frontrunner for the key ministerial role. Known for his dynamic approach and unparalleled experience in sports journalism, Alhassan’s nomination is seen as a strategic move to revitalize Ghana’s youth and sports sector.

A Career Built on Sports and Excellence

Mohammed Alhassan boasts a distinguished career in sports journalism and public relations. He covered several major international sporting events during his time as a journalist, bringing global sports stories to Ghanaian audiences. His role as a communicator extended beyond the newsroom, where he served as a PRO for Inter Allies FC, championing the club’s brand and promoting Ghanaian football at large.

Notably, Alhassan played a crucial role in investigating the infamous Kumasi Stadium disaster during the Mills administration. As part of the team tasked with uncovering the causes of the tragedy, he worked diligently to ensure recommendations were implemented to prevent future occurrences.

A Trusted Voice in Political Communication

In addition to his sports and business achievements, Mohammed Alhassan also made his mark in political communication. He served as the spokesperson for former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu during his bid for the NDC flagbearer position in 2020. Alhassan was widely admired within the NDC for his positive and constructive communication style. His focus on championing the strengths of both Kojo Bonsu and the NDC, without malice or antagonism toward other candidates, earned him respect across the party.

A Multifaceted Business Leader

Since transitioning from journalism, Mohammed Alhassan has established himself as a successful entrepreneur, managing multiple businesses, including a media company, a travel agency, and a supply and construction firm. Despite his ventures into business, he remains a sought-after media strategist and advisor, offering his expertise to organizations across various industries.

Passion for Sports and Youth Development

Alhassan’s passion for sports development and his commitment to Ghana’s youth have been hallmarks of his career. Those close to him describe him as a pragmatic leader with a serious and goal-oriented approach. His extensive experience in both the media and business sectors could position him as a transformative figure in the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Anticipation Builds

As speculation mounts, many believe Mohammed Alhassan’s appointment could mark a turning point for Ghanaian sports and youth development. While the NDC has yet to make any official announcement, the prospect of having a proven advocate and visionary like Alhassan at the helm has sparked optimism among sports enthusiasts and youth advocates alike.

Only time will tell if the rumors become reality, but one thing is certain: Mohammed Alhassan’s track record of excellence, positive leadership, and passion makes him a compelling choice for the role of Youth and Sports Minister.