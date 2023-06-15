Deputy Minister For Finance Insures Constituents

A Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for Atiwa East, Abena Osei Asare has launched an insurance policy for 655 constituents in the Eastern Region.

The insurance policy was to cover Constituency Executives, Polling Station Executives, Drivers’ Union, Tailors and Dressmakers, Hairdressers and Beauticians as well as Mechanics.

Speaking at the launch, Abena Osei Asare said market women, drivers, artisans, and farmers all contribute to the growth and the development of the economy therefore “we also need to do something to support you especially when you are in distress that’s why we are doing this insurance policy for you”

According to her, “Today we are doing the insurance policy for 655 individuals and it covers all 390 polling station executives for the rest of your four-year mandate, you stand to benefit GHC5,000 in any situation of death, or temporal disability”

She explained that “The 17 constituency executives will enjoy an insurance benefit of GHC10,000, all 89 GPRTU photos members, 25 drivers from Akyem Sekyere, 10 drivers from Ahankansu, PAPAYE Cooperation Drivers were 25, 10 drivers from Eyiresi and 25 drivers from Anyinam will also enjoy an insurance benefit of GHC5,000”.

She explained that “Other beneficiaries are 30 members of National Hairdresser and Beauticians, 16 members of the Tailors and Dressmakers Association and some Mechanics in Akyem Sekyere so this policy is not for only NPP members but for all individuals in different professions”.

The Deputy Minister additionally urged the gathering and Ghanaians to portray loyalty and unity towards national development.

She highlighted the need to protect the peace that the country currently enjoys, charging Ghanaians to be mindful of their utterances.