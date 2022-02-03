Despite Makes A Splash With 60th Birthday

Dr Kwame Despite with Kwami Sefa Kayi and others

Business mogul and CEO of Despite Media Group, Dr Osei Kwame, popularly known as Despite marked his 60th birthday with a huge party on Wednesday evening at his East Legon home in Accra.

The party attracted the biggest headliners in the country from the corridors of power, business executives and the showbiz industry.

Among guests were politician Kennedy Agyapong, Francis Asenso Boakye, Ibrahim Mahama, Abeiku Santana, Majid Michel, Yvonne Nelson, Kwabena Kwabena, KKD, Diana Hamilton, Nana Aba Anamoah and a host of others.

There was a lot to party with including music performances from some of the country’s award-winning musicians including the Maestro Kojo Antwi, Amakye Dede and Stonebwoy among others.

One of the biggest birthday cakes in the history of birthday celebrations was cut at the ceremony.

The celebrant also received several gift presents from his friends and family.

His brother Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and the Sarpong family honoured him with a citation that was presented at the big celebration.

TV personality Nana Aba also presented Rolls-Royce designed birthday cake on behalf of EIB Network to appreciate Dr Kwame Despite on his birthday.

The renowned businessman started his birthday celebration early Wednesday with a first ceremony in his hometown Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region, where he gave two of his sisters two furnished homes.

The gesture was to appreciate those in his life.

Dr Osei Kwame left Accra for Kumasi for the presentation in the company of members of East Legon Executive Fitness Club and some workers of his Despite Media Group.

Earlier reports indicated that in Wiamoase he also donated several items to widows and leaders of the community before his return to the big party in Accra.

By Francis Addo