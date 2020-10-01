Don’t alienate God from Society – Apostle Dr. Alfred Koduah

Apostle Dr. Alfred Koduah, the Head of the Church of Pentecost, Teshie- Nungua Area, has called on society including men to be wary of postmodern ways of living that seem to separate society from God.

Speaking at the climax of the Pentecost Men’s Ministry (PEMEM) week celebration at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) Graceland, Nungua, Accra, Apostle Dr. Koduah said Secular Humanism is a dangerous philosophy and should not be entertained among Christians.

He explained that the Secular Humanist theory believes that people can be good without God.

“They do not believe in God and the afterlife, they do not believe in the Bible, and Jesus Christ at all,” Apostle Koduah emphasized.

“They believe in evolutionism as against creationism, they believe we were once Chimpanzees and yet there are a lot of Chimpanzees still in the bush for centuries and I wonder why they have not yet joined the human race after all these years of our existence,” Apostle Dr. Kodauh said.

Secular humanists reject absolute truth, they don’t want to accept John 14:6 where Jesus Christ declares himself as the only way to salvation.

Secular Humanists also believes in ethical relativism, forbids condemnation and advocates for tolerance even for behaviours that society deems to be wrong and are in contravention with the word of God.

He also said that secular humanists have secularized Christian holidays injecting an overdose of entertainment into them and trying to make them meaningless.

“Tolerate me and I will tolerate you, don’t condemn me and I will not condemn you, that is how they want to live,” he explained further.

“This theory hopes to create a new world economic order, a new race of people who will control their own evolution and even have their own symbol,” he said adding, “Secular Humanists reject religion and supernaturalism as a basis for moral decision making. That is why some societies now accept abortion, homosexuality, lesbianism, transgender, incest and do not believe in the death penalty.”

Apostle Dr. Koduah said secular humanists advocate for a free sex life in a world where people will not be bound in marriage and can choose to have sex at any time without any consequences and so long as they do not flout any laws.

They reject outright religious based laws and insist on separation between the state and the church, the reason why some countries have accepted same sex marriages, all these are as a result secular humanists’ advocacy work.

“Ghana is among the 73 remaining countries in the world that has not accepted same sex marriage and we pray it will never happen in our society,” Apostle Dr. Koduah stressed.

Whilst democracy is a good form of governance, Apostle Koduah said sometimes it makes way for Secular Humanists who lay emphasis on individual freedoms to get away with issues. He bemoaned the situation where Ghana as a country is experiencing politics of insults where young people have abandoned their values and in the name of democracy insulting their elders.

He encouraged all to have a positive attitude towards marriage since it is an institution established by God Almighty through which society continuously derives its existence.

He also urged them to believe in God as the creator of universe, (Psalm 14:1) eschew de-traditionalization and teach their children their own local languages, conduct their ceremonies such as weddings, child naming and the coming of age with God at the centre.

“Sin is sin, we cannot do anything to change that,” he said.