Don’t Judge Gov’t Over Current Economic Hardship- Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is urging the public to stop judging the government over the current economic difficulties facing the country.

According to him, “Judging government by the development in the global space and not including the performance of the economy when we assumed office in 2017 to 2020 is an anti-climax. And we all know that period gave us a strong economy.”

He said it is wrong to measure the government’s performance only by the current post-COVID-19 economic difficulties.

Speaking during the 60th Anniversary celebration of Hogbetsotso Za at the Anloga park, in the Volta Region, he explained that the country’s economic outlook before the onset of the pandemic was positive; thus the reason the government continued to attribute the current crises to factors emanating from the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Dr. Bawumia continues that the government had chalked many successes across all sectors, including school infrastructure, railways, fish landing sites, interoperability, restored teachers and nurses allowances as well as many transformational policies and programmes.

He added that these successes were unequal to successive governments’ performance on all fronts.

The Vice President also noted that the government was working assiduously to stem the high food and fuel prices and urged Ghanaians to be patient.

He identified with the strong cultural heritage of the Anlo people, which is panacea for the development of the creative industry, an enabler, and a driver for sustainable national development.

He said Keta and Anloga continued to harness a chunk of the tourism traffic and urged the residents to maintain the peace at all times.

Togbui Sri III, the Awoamefia of Anlo, said COVID-19 denied them the organization and celebration of the festival for two years, the same way its effects were wreaking havoc on the economy.

He said the Russia-Ukraine war had added another dimension to the crisis with escalating fuel hikes, food shortages, and high inflation.

He appealed to the people to remain patient with the government for a permanent solution to the difficulties.

History was made when Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II, the Asantehene, and his entourage of chiefs stormed the ceremony.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse and his retinue of chiefs, and Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, the Kwahumanhene’s delegation participated in the event.

-BY Daniel Bampoe