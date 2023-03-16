DopeNation Drops New Song Friday

The Ghanaian afrobeat/hiphop twins, DopeNation, are expected to release their latest single on Friday, March 17, 2023.

The duo announced the release of their new song titled ‘Clap’ in a post on Twitter on Monday.

They attached a video capturing snippets of the song as they danced lightly with figures in cartoon-character customes, depicting Mickey Mouse, Minions and Sponge Bob, accompanying them.

Five months ago, the twins dropped a dance song that went viral and has since accumulated more than a million views on YouTube alone.

DopeNation is made up of identical twin brothers, Michael Boafo, aka B2 and Tony Boafo, aka Twist.

They were introduced to music production in 2012 by musician and producer E.L in Accra, who nurtured their talents.

They have been credited with producing songs for artistes such as E.L, Shatta Wale, Joey B, Pappy Kojo, Eazzy, Flowking Stone, Olamide, Tekno, Fameye among others.

In 2021, they discovered and introduced visually impaired singer, Adelaide The Seer, to the music scene as her official producers, going on to release the singles ‘Wire Me’ and ‘What a God’ among others.

DopeNation released their first single, ‘Bebia Ye Shi’ in 2016, and released ‘Uh Huh’ in 2017 as a follow up.

On April 2, 2018, they released the highly acclaimed self-produced single ‘Eish’.

‘Naami’, which was their next song, had Nigerian musician Olamide and disc jockey DJ Enimoney, winning them Sound City MVP Group of the Year in Africa award.

In 2021, a collaborative E.P titled ‘Music and Dance’ with Ghanaian dance duo, Dancegod Lloyd and Afrobeast of DWP Academy was released.

They were nominated for Music Producer Honour of the Year at the 2017 Ghana Music Honours Awards.