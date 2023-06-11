Dr. Likee Fights Achimota Mall Security

A viral video on Saturday captured, Kumawood star, Dr. Likee and his crew engaging in a hot confrontation with security personnel at the Achimota Mall in Accra.

Dr Likee who is otherwise known as Ras Nene and the crew reportedly went to the mall to shoot a skit when the incident occurred.

They were allegedly prevented by the security at the mall and that subsequently led to the exchanges.

The security action suggested that Dr. Likee and his team didn’t seek prior approval before the decision to film at the mall.

During the confusion, Dr. Likee could be heard arguing his case, drawing attention to the incident involving Meek Mill allegedly filming a music video at the Jubilee House; the seat of the Ghana government.

“Are we from Togo? Aren’t we all Ghanaians?

Weren’t we in this country when a foreigner came to shoot a video at our seat of government, What happened to him? Don’t we shoot here all the time? So why do you want to deny our rights? We will go ahead and I dare you to stop us and see what will happen here,” Dr Likee charged.

However, on Sunday, June 11, the man who is also known as Akabenezer and his team issued a public apology to the management of Achimota Mall in Accra, as well as their fans worldwide.

According to them, the incident is regrettable. In a short press statement, they wanted peace to prevail.

“Our attention has been drawn to a video circulating on social media. This was an altercation between the security at Achimota Mall and the Ras Nene team at the mall premises on June 8, 2023. Team Ras Nene wishes to apologize to the management of the mall and its teeming supporters for this unqualified incident. Our intention remains to entertain Ghanaians. Ghana is for all of us, and we need peace and love to enjoy our motherland. Peace to all Ghanaians,” the statement indicated.