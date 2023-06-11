I Have Two Wives; Nothing Wrong With It – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Popular Pastor of Life Assembly Worship Centre, Osofo Kyiri Abosom has justified why he has more than one wife saying he sees “nothing wrong with it.”

The man of God, born Christian Kwabena Andrew made headlines months ago for allegedly confessing to having extramarital affairs with his church member. That led to his wif going public with their marital issues.

Kyiri Abosom who is also the leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) political party speaking on UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’ programme on Saturday said he now has two wives.

“I currently have two wives. There’s nothing wrong with it,” he told hostess MzGee.

“To me and the spirit within me and my powers that I have . . . I think it’s enough for me…I can handle it, that’s why I’m doing that…the two are okay for me,” he added.