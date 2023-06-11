Burna Boy Thrills Fans At UEFA Champions League Final

Nigerian Grammy-award-winning singer, Burna Boy, on Saturday night, thrilled football fans with an electrifying performance at the Ataturk Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey, minutes before the start of the UEFA Champions League final between the Italian giant, Inter Milan and the Premier League champions, Manchester City.

The Afrobeats star performed some of his hit records including global chart-topping Last Last and “It’s Plenty.”

Burna Boy performed alongside Brazilian singer Anitta, as fans jumped off their seats in excitement.