Hajj Fare Not Reduced – Board

The Ghana Hajj Board has refuted a social media post claiming that the Hajj fare has been reduced.

The Board has described the post as “untrue” and a “palpable concoction by killjoys,” and has advised the public to disregard it with contempt.

In a statement released today, Sunday June 11,2023, the Executive Secretary of the Ghana Hajj Board Secretariat said the airlift of pilgrims is currently ongoing in Tamale, and will soon commence in Accra once the Tamale segment is completed.

The Board has not made any announcement regarding a reduction in Hajj fares, and pilgrims are therefore advised to make the necessary arrangements based on the previously announced fares.

The Ghana Hajj Board is responsible for organizing the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca for Ghanaian Muslims. The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, and is a religious duty that must be performed by all able-bodied Muslims who can afford to do so.

The Board has urged the public to be wary of unverified information on social media, and to always seek clarification from official sources. As the Hajj season approaches, the Board is committed to ensuring a smooth and successful pilgrimage for all Ghanaian pilgrims.

By Vincent Kubi