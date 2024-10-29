Dr. Marie Lemelle Is DreamChild Foundation Ambassador

Ms. Sheila Amoakohene (left) presenting a certificate of appreciation to Dr. Marie Lemelle

DreamChild Foundation, organisers of the HoodTalk Music Festival, has unveiled Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle as its international goodwill ambassador.

Executive member of the foundation, Ms. Sheila Amoakohene, on behalf of the Chairman of DreamChild Foundation, Olorogun Oskar Ibru, presented a certificate of appreciation and appointment to Dr. Marie Lemelle at a short ceremony in Accra.

Dr. Lemelle was appointed by the foundation for her philanthropic work for health and education of children as well as supporting the HoodTalk Music Festival, which has already been held in five regions to raise fund to build five pediatric clinics in five regions.

HoodTalk Music Festival is a project initiated by the foundation to use music to bring young Ghanaians together to discuss topical issues about their progress while engaging in healthy entertainment.

It has already received endorsement from the Office of the President, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, DJs Union of Ghana (DJUGA), Ministry of Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and UNESCO, as well as support from some corporate entities to enhance the success and reach of the music festival.

Dr. Marie Lemelle’s trailblazing career and unwavering passion for social impact have made her a true leader and advocate for change in her community and beyond.

In 2000, Marie founded Platinum Star Public Relations, Inc., a certified minority woman-owned business in Glendale, California.

Her agency’s mission to “transform goals to greatness” has guided high-profile campaigns across diverse industries.

From red carpet events to concerts and film festivals, Marie’s visionary work has promoted diversity and inclusion while elevating brands to new heights.