‘Bisa Kdei’s Yenkodi Song Is Political’

Popular Ghanaian highlife musician, Bisa Kdei, has dropped a track titled ‘Yenkodi’, which has quickly sparked significant attention and speculation.

This release comes following the success of his hit single ‘Boso’.

‘Yenkodi’ talks about a compelling story of a hardworking man who, after enduring a series of economic hardships, decides to spend his last savings on a night out with a lady.

Even in tough times, ‘Yenkodi’ is a song that captures the essence of perseverance, moments of happiness and connection, reminding music lovers to appreciate life regardless of how little it serves us with.

The song, which is presently becoming popular on the local airwaves, captures the genuine spirit of Ghanaian highlife music.

Radio personality, Nana Romeo of Accra FM, after listening to the song claims the song contains sensitive political issues, suggesting that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) might be behind the track as a critique of the current state of the economy.

He made this comments on-air, alleging that the song touches on issues some may view as politically charged.

According to Nana Romeo, ‘Yenkodi’ is a song Bisa Kdei might have been paid to produce.

“Based on what I’ve heard from multiple sources, I believe this is purely a political song,” Nana Romeo stated.

Bisa Kdei, who has been transparent about his nonalignment with any political party, hasn’t made any comment on this allegation by Nana Romeo.