Okada Rider Killed

The motorbike of the Okada rider

A 22-YEAR-old Okada rider, who has been identified as Papa Yaw, a resident of Subriso in the Tepa Municipality of the Ashanti Region, has been cruelly murdered by three assailants.

The three suspects, reportedly, engaged the services of Papa Yaw on October 24, 2024 at 11pm and murdered him at a section of the road between Dwaaho and Asuhyiae, along the Manfo motor road.

The Ahafo Ano Divisional Police has since commenced investigations to help identify the real motive behind the cruel killing of the deceased, who was found with his throat and neck slashed and lying in a pool of blood in a bush.

“On 24/10/24 at 2340 hours, the police received a distress call that someone has been murdered at a section of the road between Dwaaho and Asuhyiae along Manfo motor road with a new Haojin motorbike abandoned at a section of the road.

“Police proceeded to the crime scene and found a pool of blood on the road with the body of deceased, later identified as Paa Yaw, aged 22, been dragged from the road to the nearby bush.

“The body was inspected and it was found that the deceased neck, throat, and other parts, had been slashed with a machete with deep wounds,” the police document, which has been sighted by the DAILY GUIDE, disclosed.

“Spot investigation,” the police said, “revealed that the deceased was ‘Okada’ rider who lived at Subriso. That in the evening of same day, three unknown men hired him to be sent to Asuhyiae and they attacked him on the way and murdered him.”

The police statement said the deceased’s motorbike with registration number M-24-AW 319, was found abandoned at a section of the roadside about 30 meters away from the crime scene.

“The body of the deceased was photographed and deposited at Tepa Municipal Hospital mortuary,” the Ahafo Ano Divisional Police stated, adding that “The motorbike was retrieved.”

According to the police, the motive behind the murder is not yet known, disclosing that “Investigation commenced and further development will be communicated.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi