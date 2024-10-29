Daily Guide’s Eric Kombat In U.S. For IVLP

Eric Kombat

the Northern Regional Correspondent for the Daily Guide Network, Eric Kombat, has been nominated by the U.S. Embassy to participate in the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) sponsored by the U.S. Department of State.

The program is themed, “Edward R. Murrow Program for Journalists: Media Responsibility in an Age of Disinformation II.”

Its objectives include examining efforts at federal, state, and local levels to counter disinformation and misleading reporting; providing exposure to the serious impacts of disinformation; exploring methods to verify reliable information sources; discussing the role of social media and new technologies in amplifying messages; fostering a discerning audience of media consumers; and building trust between the media, government, and citizens.

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs aims to foster mutual understanding between the United States and other nations through international educational and training programs. This initiative promotes personal, professional, and institutional ties between citizens and organizations in the U.S. and abroad while showcasing the diversity of U.S. history, society, arts, and culture to international audiences.

The IVLP seeks to build mutual understanding through carefully designed visits that align with the professional interests of participants and support the foreign policy goals of the U.S. Department of State and U.S. embassies worldwide.

During his stay in the United States, Mr. Kombat is expected to visit approximately six cities.

Mr. Kombat has a strong history of advocating for under represented groups, particularly disabled individuals, those accused of alleged witchcraft, marginalized in society among others. He has successfully raised awareness and garnered support for these communities, procuring essential goods such as wheelchairs, educational materials, food supplies, and justice to improve their quality of life.

As a regional correspondent, Mr. Kombat has demonstrated exemplary leadership by managing editorial responsibilities across the Northern, Northeast, Savannah, and Upper West Regions.

He takes great pride in mentoring young journalists from Northern Ghana, identifying their talents, and providing training opportunities to enhance their professional skills. His dedication to journalistic excellence has earned him numerous prestigious honors and awards within the industry.