Anti-Human Trafficking Campaign Goes To Asesewa SHS

Human trafficking resource persons in a group photograph with students

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in partnership with Engage Now Africa (ENA) and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service has held a sensitisation programme aimed at stemming human trafficking.

The programme was held at Asesewa Senior High School in the Eastern Region.

The students were educated about the dangers of human trafficking and preventative measures to address it within the community.

Students were also educated on the tactics used by traffickers to exploit vulnerable individuals.

Head of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of EOCO, S.O. Dominic Mensah, said the sensitisation programme underscores the institution’s dedication to equipping young people with the knowledge needed to identify and respond to potential trafficking situations.

“The sensitisation programme at Asesewa Senior High School effectively raised awareness about human trafficking among students. By educating them on the risks and providing insights into the 4Ps framework, Prevention, Protection, Prosecution, and Partnership, the initiative aimed to empower young individuals to advocate for prevention and protection within their communities,” he said.

S.O. Mensah emphasised that continued efforts and partnerships will be crucial in the ongoing battle against trafficking in all its forms.

Director of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service, DSP William Ayariga, elaborated on the 4Ps during the event. He added that Engage Now Africa and the Ghana Police Service plan to follow up with additional educational workshops and community outreach initiatives to further enhance awareness and action against human trafficking in the region.

In a panel discussion, Madam Lydia Ohenewa highlighted Engage Now Africa’s commitment to counseling survivors and providing them with educational opportunities or skills training.

She emphasised that education and youth empowerment are the topmost priority of Engage Now Africa as it aligns with its mission, adding that the NGO is bent on collaborating with any individual to curb this menace.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke