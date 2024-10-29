Man U Sack Ten Hag… Van Nistelrooy Takes Over

Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have sacked manager Erik ten Hag following the club’s poor start to the season.

Ten Hag’s final game was Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by West Ham that left the club 14th in the Premier League with just three wins from their opening nine matches.

United are also 21st of 36 teams in the Europa League table, having drawn their three opening fixtures.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, who joined the club as Ten Hag’s assistant last summer, has been named as interim manager.

The club said Van Nistelrooy would be in charge “while a permanent head coach is recruited”.

Ten Hag was informed of the decision by the club’s board on Monday morning, following the club’s defeat by West Ham at the London Stadium.

The club triggered a one-year extension in Ten Hag’s contract following May’s FA Cup final victory over Manchester City, but just over three months later he has been dismissed after overseeing United’s second worst start to a Premier League campaign.

United are now seeking their sixth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.