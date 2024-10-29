Some of the award winners in a group photograph with the organisers

Thirty-six stakeholders of the tourism sector last Friday received various awards at this year’s edition of the National Tourism Awards held at the Osu Castle Gardens in Accra.

The awards ceremony was on the theme “Celebrating Innovation and Recognising Excellence in Ghana’s Tourism Sector”.

Various awards were presented to personalities and organisations in areas such as tourism investments, arts, tour guiding and tour operation.

It was organised by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to reward excellent performances in the tourism sector, to encourage competition among the industry players, to build relationships amongst the stakeholders, as well as raise standards and encourage healthy competition among tourism industry practitioners.

Among the dignitaries who graced the event included the Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, and his Deputy, Mark Okraku Mantey, GTA CEO Mr. Akwasi Agyeman and Deputy CEO Mr. Ekow Sampson (Operations), GTA Board Chairman, Seth Adjei Baah and Mr. Ben Anane Nsiah (General Services), among others.

Madam Florence Oboshie Sai Cofie chaired the awards ceremony while Togbe Dr. Crystal-Dzirackor, Group Chair of Crystal TV Group, was the guest of honour.

A total of 36 awards were presented to individuals and organisations recognised for their excellence in promoting Ghana’s tourism industry.

The awards included 26 competitive categories, 8 honorary recognitions, and 2 special awards.

Some of the award winners include Madam Afi Amoro, CEO, Jandel Ltd; Mrs. Norkor Dua, CEO, Mullen Lowe Ghana; Rabbi Kohain Nathanyah Helevi, Executive Director, PANAFEST Secretariat; Mrs. Theresa Ayoade, CEO, Charterhouse; Mrs. Bridget Katsriku, former Chief Director, Ministry of Tourism, and a host of others.

Contemporary highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena thrilled patrons at the awards ceremony.

The event underscored GTA’s commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in Ghana’s tourism sector, aiming to boost the industry’s post-pandemic recovery and highlight efforts that are positioning Ghana as a preferred travel destination.

The National Tourism Awards is part of the GTA’s ongoing efforts to highlight excellence and innovation within the tourism sector, which is pivotal in promoting Ghana as a preferred destination for travellers.

By recognising and rewarding top players, the GTA aims to inspire higher standards of service and product offerings across the country’s tourism value chain. The National Tourism Awards was instituted by the GTA in 1997.

By George Clifford Owusu