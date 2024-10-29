Fan Dies After Ambush By Rivals

Brazilian authorities said a Cruzeiro soccer fan has died after a roadside ambush by rival supporters in São Paulo state on Sunday morning.

The fan was confirmed dead at a hospital in the city of Mairipora, 46 kilometers (28 miles) north of Sao Paulo. Local media reports said at least 12 fans were injured in the same attack.

The Cruzeiro fans were traveling back to Belo Horizonte by bus after their team’s 3-0 loss at Athletico Paranaense in the top-tier Brazilian league on Saturday.

Brazil’s federal road police told journalists the victim was a 30-year-old man, but did not provide more details. São Paulo’s public security secretariat said the attack was carried out by ultra supporters of rival Palmeiras.

Footage on Brazilian TV showed a bus on fire and several Cruzeiro fans lying on the sidewalk as Palmeiras supporters punched them and hit them with sticks.

Cruzeiro said on its social media channels that it “deeply regrets yet another incident of fan violence” in Brazil.

The club also said “several fans were wounded.”

Sao Paulo-based Palmeiras has not commented so far.