Drivers Double Fares Over New Fuel Hikes

There are agitations among the commuting public confusion as passengers and drivers slug it out over the increments in transport fares across the country.

The drivers as gathered have allegedly increased the transport fares by doubling the fares against the Transport Union’s initial charge of a 19 percent hike in transport fares that took effect on Saturday, 29 October 2022.

Due to that, the situation is creating confusion between them and the passengers, across the country, as some passengers are bitterly complaining over the arbitrary increment of the fares.

This comes on the back of hikes in fuel again as the transport operators have increased fares to reflect the new hikes.

Scores of passengers who expressed worry over the incident on some media networks bemoaned the effect of an increase in transport fares in their pockets, as they are spending too much.

Some of the station masters and drivers also noted that the fuel hikes have affected their business.

The price of diesel has shot up to GHS23.49 per liter, Petrol is selling at GHS17.99 per liter, and Kerosene is going for GHS14.70.

The new prices took effect on Tuesday.

-BY Daniel Bampoe