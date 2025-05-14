‘Drug Lord’ Arrested In Aboabo With Cash

THE ASHANTI Regional Police Command has chalked a major success in their fight against the use and sale of illicit drugs in Kumasi, with the arrest of a key drug dealer, identified as Adam Mohammed.

The 29 year old suspect was arrested from his hideout at Aboabo No. 1, following a major special police operation, conducted by the Airport District Police Command at 10pm on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

According to DSP Godwin Ahianyo, of the Ashanti Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, a cache of suspected illicit drugs and money were found on Adam Mohammed, who is assisting police in investigations.

The illicit drugs found on him during the swoop are 35 packs of 250mg Tramadol, 28 packs of 120mg Tramadol, 11 packs of 225mg Tramadol and approximately 50 empty cartons used for packaging and transporting the drugs.

He added, “Additionally, an amount of Sixty-Six Thousand Nine Hundred and Fifty Ghana Cedis (GHS 66,950.00) was discovered in the suspect’s room”.

DSP Ahianyo said “The cash is believed to be proceeds from the sale of the illicit drugs and has been retrieved for evidential purposes”, adding that the suspect is in custody and assisting investigations.

According to him, “All exhibits, including the narcotic substances and the cash, have been secured for further investigation and legal proceedings”.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Kumasi