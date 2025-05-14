Black Satellites’ U-20 World Cup Hopes End In Penalty Shootout Loss To Egypt

Ghana’s Black Satellites were eliminated from the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations after a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to host nation Egypt on Monday, at the New Suez Stadium, ending their bid to return to the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The Satellites entered the quarterfinal unbeaten, having topped Group C with seven points. Forward Jerry Afriyie returned to the starting lineup to bolster the attack, but Ghana struggled to convert early dominance into goals.

Egypt took the lead in the 19th minute after a defensive mix-up between Dacosta Antwi and goalkeeper Gidios Aseako allowed Momen Sherif to score. Sherif added a second nine minutes later with a brilliant solo run

Ghana responded just before halftime, as Abdul Aziz Issah fired home a spectacular long-range strike to reduce the deficit. The Black Satellites equalised in the second half and pushed for a winner, but the match went into extra time.

A turning point came in the second period of extra time when Aaron Essel was sent off for a late challenge. Despite being down to 10 men, Ghana held on to force penalties.

In the shootout, Egypt converted all five spot-kicks. Ghana’s only miss came from Antwi, handing the hosts a 5-4 win.

The result ends Ghana’s quest for a first U-20 World Cup appearance since 2015.