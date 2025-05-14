NSA Boss Outlines Vision For Modern Sports Infrastructure In Ghana

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, says Ghana is shifting from short-term stadium renovations to a long-term strategy focused on modernizing the country’s sports infrastructure.

Mr. Ankrah emphasised that the goal is not just to refurbish existing structures but to build durable, world-class facilities.

“Our vision goes beyond renovation. It’s about re-engineering—building facilities that are modern, durable, and capable of hosting international competitions,” he said.

While acknowledging the recent renovation works at various stadia nationwide, he stressed the need for a more forward-thinking approach.

“We need stadiums that can serve the nation for decades, rather than constantly spending on renovations that don’t last,” he added.

Mr. Ankrah also appealed to stakeholders across the sports sector to support this new direction, aimed at transforming Ghana’s sporting infrastructure for the benefit of future generations.

By Wletsu Ransford