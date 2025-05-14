Djokovic Andy Murray End Coaching Partnership Ahead of Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray (L)

Novak Djokovic has parted ways with Andy Murray after a short-lived coaching stint, ending their collaboration by mutual agreement just months before Wimbledon.

The partnership began in November and saw Murray join Djokovic’s team as he aimed to extend his Grand Slam tally.

Under Murray’s guidance, Djokovic reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open before retiring due to injury. However, results since then have been disappointing, with the world No. 1 winning just one match in his last five tournaments and suffering a surprise defeat to 19-year-old Jakub Mensik in the Miami Open final.

“Thank you, coach Andy, for all the hard work, fun and support over the last six months – really enjoyed deepening our friendship,” Djokovic said in a farewell message.

Murray responded, “Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together. I wish him all the best for the rest of the season.”

The decision means Murray won’t be in Djokovic’s box when the Serb attempts to win an eighth Wimbledon title in July.

Djokovic has accepted a wildcard for next week’s Geneva Open, still searching for form on clay after a first-round exit in Monte Carlo and missing the Italian Open without explanation.

Their coaching arrangement was initially described as “indefinite,” focused on the U.S. swing and select clay-court events. Despite its brevity—just four tournaments—the partnership drew praise, with Djokovic lauding Murray’s natural coaching instincts and tennis IQ.