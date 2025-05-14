Carlo Ancelotti Named Brazil Coach

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid and take over as coach of the Brazil national team through the 2026 World Cup.

The Italian — Brazil’s first full-time foreign coach in a century — will officially take charge on May 25 after La Liga ends, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Monday. Details of the deal were not released.

“Bringing Carlo Ancelotti to coach Brazil is more than a strategic movement. It is a statement to the world that we are determined to recover the top of the podium,” CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues said.

“He is the greatest coach in history and, now, he will be with the greatest national team on the planet. Together, we will write new glorious chapters of Brazilian soccer.”

There was no immediate comment on the move from Ancelotti or Real Madrid.

The CBF added “Ancelotti starts his mission this week” in meetings with coordinator-general Rodrigo Caetano and former defender Juan, the confederation technical coordinator, so he can pick his squad for the next World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay in June.

Ancelotti’s contract with Madrid ends next year but Rodrigues said its expected to be terminated early. The CBF president in a video thanked Real Madrid president Florentino Perez “for the comprehension, dialogue and support that made this transaction possible.”

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed suggestions he had lost the love of Real Madrid and its fans but admitted the club may need fresh impetus.

He said: “I have never felt that Madrid did not love me. Madrid loves me. It has always shown me affection. I couldn’t be Madrid’s coach all my life. This ends for many reasons.”