Stonebwoy Congratulates King Promise

King Promise

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has sent out a congratulatory message to King Promise for winning the Artiste of the Year slot for the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “Congratulations @IamKingPromise on your win and on your debut entry into the league of AOTY winners. You’re Welcome.”

The two were locked in a duel over the topmost award during the 2024 edition of the scheme, but Stonebwoy ultimately emerged winner. The 2025 TGMA got even more competitive with King Paluta in the picture.

This year, King Promise beat off competition from Stonebwoy, Joe Mettle, Black Sherif, King Paluta, Team Eternity and Kwaku Smoke to win the most coveted award of the TGMA.

Apart from the Artiste of the Year award, he also took home the Afropop Song of the Year with ‘Paris’, Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year, and Album of the Year with ‘True to Self’ at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Stonebwoy, on the other hand, won Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year with ‘Psalm 23’ and Best Music Video of the Year.

Other winners on the night were Ayisi, Empress Gifty, Kofi Kinaata, Esther Godwyll, Kweku Smoke, KiDi, Team Eternity Ghana and Tulenkey.

The awards show brought together the crème de la crème of Ghanaian music, fashion and entertainment. Glittering lights, elaborate stage designs and electric performances created an unforgettable atmosphere as fans roared in support of their favourite stars.