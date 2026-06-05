DStv Brings All 104 World Cup 2026 Matches Live From GH¢58

Alex Okyere

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be the biggest and most historic tournament yet, featuring a record-breaking 10 African nations.

Football fans across Africa can follow every moment on DStv, with access to live matches and full supporting coverage throughout the competition.

SuperSport will broadcast all 104 matches live. Coverage will include local language commentary, highlights, replays, and expert analysis.

Speaking at the launch of DStv MultiChoice’s 2026 FIFA World Cup coverage, Country CEO of MultiChoice Ghana, Alex Okyere, said the company is working with the police, customs, and other law enforcement agencies to clamp down on illegal telecasts during the tournament.

“If you’re a pirate and you go ahead to do it, we’ll come after you with the police,” Mr. Okyere warned.

He added that DStv offers the ultimate viewing experience, transforming your living room into a football stadium.

“With a powerful mix of local relevance and premium global coverage, DStv ensures the World Cup is not just watched, it is truly experienced,” he said. Fans are urged to explore the best World Cup DStv packages to secure access.

Fans can watch every FIFA World Cup 2026 match live on DStv Access, DStv Family, DStv Compact, DStv Compact+, and DStv Premium.

Head of Communications at MultiChoice Ghana, Afua Kissi Nyame, described the initiative as the company’s most accessible World Cup campaign yet.

“This time we are bringing it as low as GH¢58. We are giving it to all our customers. We are saying that if you have as little as GH¢58, you can watch all 104 matches,” she said.

She highlighted that SuperSport has lined up exciting punditry, including former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, plus live Twi commentary to make the experience more engaging for Ghanaian fans.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke