Dumsor Hits NDC Presser

There has been power outage at a press conference of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Director of Communication of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, was addressing the media from the party headquarters at Adabraka, in Accra, when light went out.

“We are trying to get our generator on so don’t worry we will get back to you soon,” Mr Gyamfi apologized to the media after the dumsor striked.

Mr Gyamfi was making a series of claims on the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections when the light went out.

He said the NPP were trying to rig the elections.

By Melvin Tarlue