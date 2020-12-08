Thousands Attend Tema Peace Concert

Pzeefire

Speech Production last Friday organised a peace concert dubbed “Tema For Peace Concert 2020” at the Manille Foods located at Tema Community 2 to entertain and educate the electorates in Tema against violence during the elections.

The well attended musical event attracted people from all walks of life including representatives from all the political parties.

The venue was packed with music fans who danced their hearts out to music from all the artistes on the bill.

In addition to the live musical performances, the well attended event was also used to pray and educate the people against violence during and after the 2020 general elections.

Before the show kicked off, the representatives from the various political parties appealed to the youth to desist from acts that sought to undermine their progress and the 2020 general elections.

It started with a goodwill message from the representative of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Mr Fidel Bortey, who sensitised Ghanaians against post election violence and the need to seek God’s intervention through prayer, preaching and powerful song ministrations.

The CEO for Speech Production, Enock Agyapong, also reiterated the fact that without peace there would be no business to run to develop our economy, therefore we must protect the peace that we have.

There were great performances from top class artistes like Pzeefire, Kiyo Dee, Pablo Hxncho, Kwaku Mondo, Kimati, Jay Black, FRD, De Voice, Akesifour and a host of others.

One of the high moments of the evening was when Joe and Biggie mounted the stage as Akesifour and performed their hit song African Girl; the crowd couldn’t control their excitement.

Pzeefire and Kiyo Dee also treated gospel music fans to an unforgettable performance. They were at their best, performing almost all their hit songs.

They treated the excited fans to some serious dance moves which made the fans to sing their praise and yell for more.

The peace concert, which was sponsored by Manille Foods, Tamaz Locks Saloon, Palmwine Joint had Daily Guide, Ahortor FM, Plan B, Beeniewords.com, Ghanamusic, GhanaNdwom, Beatznation, Watsup TV, CMG, Sammyflex TV, SVTV and Angel FM as media partners.

By George Clifford Owusu