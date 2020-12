President Nana Akufo-Addo has won the presidential election in the Obuasi East Constituency.

He polled 28,689 of the certified votes while former President John Mahama garnered 13,504.

The Ghana Union Movement (GUM) polled 295, CPP – 19, GFP – 9, GCPP – 1, APC – 6, LPG – 3, PNC – 5, PPP – 3, NDP – 4

IND – 3.

Total valid votes were 42,541, with rejected ballots totaling

423

Registered voters were 51,853.