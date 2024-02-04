EC Interdicts Officers Involved In Yendi NPP Parliamentary Primary

Jean Mensa – Chairperson of EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has reportedly taken decisive action by interdicting five officers who were involved in overseeing the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primary in Yendi.

The decision to interdict these officers, excluding municipal officers, comes after allegations of ballot tampering during the recently concluded parliamentary elections in the Yendi constituency.

The parliamentary elections in Yendi were held last week but were marred by controversy. The conclusion of the elections saw accusations against an electoral officer, who was accused of tampering with the ballots of one of the candidates.

Report by Citinews said it has after it independent verification, confirms that the EC has interdicted the five officers mentioned earlier.

This action was taken in response to the concerns raised during the Yendi parliamentary elections.

The background to these events is rooted in the violent disruptions that occurred during the counting of ballots on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

The poll was a contest between the incumbent Yendi MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah.

Hajia Abibata Mahama has come forward with allegations that an official from the Electoral Commission attempted to pocket some of her ballots.

In her petition to the party’s leadership, she claims that some party officers conspired with the incumbent MP to rig the elections, resulting in his declaration as the winner of the primary.

The EC’s decision to interdict the officers involved shows a commitment to upholding the integrity of the electoral process. It also demonstrates the seriousness with which they regard the allegations raised by Hajia Abibata Mahama and the need to thoroughly investigate the matter.

The NPP’s leadership will now be faced with the challenge of addressing these allegations and ensuring a fair and transparent process going forward.

The interdiction of the officers involved will likely be followed by a thorough investigation of the incident to determine the truth behind the allegations.

By Vincent Kubi