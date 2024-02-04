Sacked Past Sawla-Tuna-Kalba DCE Escapes Death

In a shocking incident, the immediate past district chief executive for Sawla-Tuna-Kalba, Barikisu Losina, has been involved in a vehicle accident just a day after being sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The incident occurred near Guripe on the Sawla-Damongo Road on Saturday morning.

Mrs. Losina was said to be traveling to Tamale with her child and an assembly driver when the accident took place. Currently, they are all receiving treatment at St. Anne’s Hospital in Damongo.

President Akufo-Addo’s decision to dismiss 24 Municipal and District Chief Executives, including Mrs. Losina, came as a surprise to many, as no reasons were given for the sudden action. In a statement dated January 2, 2024, the President declared their immediate removal from their positions.

However, the President also made a subsequent announcement on January 3, 2024, nominating 26 new Municipal and District Chief Executive Officers. He cited compliance with Article 243 (3) b of the Constitution and Section 20 (3) (b) of the Local Government Act, 2014, (Act 936) as the basis for his decisions.

As news of the accident spreads, concerns are mounting regarding the circumstances leading to Mrs. Losina’s removal and the potential impact on her well-being. Rumors and speculation about political motivations behind her dismissal are also emerging.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing to determine the cause and ensure appropriate that measures are taken. The public eagerly awaits updates on Mrs. Losina’s condition and the motives behind the sudden and unexpected dismissal of municipal and district chief executives.

By Vincent Kubi