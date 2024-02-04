Cecilia Dapaah Grabs Assets, Cash

Cecilia Dapaah

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has returned the assets and cash seized from Cecilia Abena Dapaah, bringing an end to a long-standing legal battle.

Mrs. Dapaah, a former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, has reclaimed custody of $590,000 and GHC2,730,000 that were initially confiscated from her residence.

The High Court, Economic and Financial Division, ruled in favor of Mrs. Dapaah, ordering the release of her assets and the de-freezing of her bank accounts.

Justice Nana Brew, who presided over the case after relieving Justice Edward Twum, issued the ruling on January 25, 2024.

The court stipulated that the OSP must return the seized assets within 72 hours, a deadline that was promptly met.

Within 24 hours of the court’s decision, Mrs. Dapaah’s legal representatives visited the OSP offices to collect the funds that had been held in custody.

Unlike previous incidents where the OSP re-seized the money after a court order for its release, this time the funds were handed over to Mrs. Dapaah without any further complications.

Additionally, The Law Platform reported that the Office of the Special Prosecutor issued a letter to Prudential Bank and Societe General, requesting the de-freezing of bank accounts under Mrs. Dapaah’s name. It has been confirmed that one of the banks received a cheque from Mrs. Dapaah, which was duly honored.

This resolution marks a significant victory for Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who has endured a lengthy legal process pertaining to the seized assets. With the return of the funds and the unfreezing of her bank accounts, Mrs. Dapaah can now move forward without the restrictions imposed by the asset seizure.

However, the conclusion of this case raises questions about the initial legal basis for the seizure and subsequent actions by the OSP. It is expected that further scrutiny will be directed towards the circumstances surrounding such cases, with the aim of protecting the rights of individuals involved in the future.

By Vincent Kubi